Keys to the Match | Taming Tigres

There’s a big one brewing, with passage to a major international semifinal at the end of the road. Let’s get ready for tonight’s match…

New Level

New York City FC is back in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League tonight when Mexican power Club de Fútbol Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León – better known simply as Tigres UANL or Tigres – pulls up to Red Bull Arena for Leg 1 of the Quarterfinal.

Being NYCFC’s first foray into continental Champions League play, this match will hopefully mark the continuation of the deepest run in the club’s history and allow supporters to really start dreaming.

Tigres, who avoided a massive upset in the previous round off the strength of a last-minute, corner-kick, goalkeeper-scored winner against Alianza in the previous round, are looking to get back to their second consecutive SCCL Final, where they fell short to city rival Club de Fùtbol Monterrey last year.

Animals on the Loose

It is now New York City’s Football Club looking to get off to a strong start in the two-legged tie that kicks off at 8PM tonight on FS2, TUDN, and Fox Sports Go.

MLS vs. Liga MX action is across the board tonight, with Atlanta United playing away at the Azteca vs. Club América also.

It’s just the next potential benchmark in the burgeoning rivalry between American and Mexican clubs, as additional competitions like the League’s Cup and transfer switches like that of Alan Pulido, Rodlfo Pizzaro, and even Chicharito Hernández continue to drive up the stakes between the two largest continental soccer powers in the region.

It’s certainly rare for New York City to assume the underdog role, but Ronny and the boys are ready and relishing it.

"We're looking forward to the game. It's a big game for us, but at the same time it's everything to be had. Of course @TigresOficial is the favorites, but we know what we can do when we are at our best. We will do everything we can to be there tomorrow." - RD#SCCL2020 🎙️ #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/ui4ZlnJWcd — New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 10, 2020

City Support

NYC supporters are back on their Everywhere We Go, planning to support the Boys in Blue tonight in numbers in what many are referring to as the biggest game in the franchise’s young history.

The squad certainly appreciates it…

Squad Goals

Speaking of the squad, recent history shows that it’s never easy to start an MLS campaign and make a deep run in the Concacaf Champions League, but we were certainly built for this.

Despite a disappointing start to the Major League Soccer campaign, our roster was constructed to withstand the early season fixture congestion and flourish in both competitions.

Next man up for a chance to take the Club to its greatest heights yet…

On The Prowl

It will be no easy task though.

Tigres sports a stacked strike force led by former French national teamer André-Pierre Gignac, who has been scoring goals to rediscover the fun since making the move to Mexico after the 2014 World Cup.

Of note: Maxime Chanot will be back available for selection following the serving of his MLS suspension at the weekend in Toronto.

Bring it on!