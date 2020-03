New York City FC are all clear on the injury front for tonight's Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal first leg vs. Tigres UANL.

That means Head Coach Ronny Deila will have Gudmundur Thórarinsson available for the first time after the new Icelandic signing recovered from a lower body injury.

Kickoff for this first leg matchup is at 8:00PM ET (FS2 & TUDN).

Injury Report

NYCFC - None