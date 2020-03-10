Club Statement | 3.10.20

NYCFC Fans,

As you have seen in the news, there is a growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The safety of our fans, players and staff is our number one priority. NYCFC and Major League Soccer leadership have set up working groups to ensure all appropriate action and precautions are taken. We are monitoring this rapidly changing situation closely and will continue to follow the advice of our city, state, and federal agency partners.

As of now, and with the guidance of Concacaf and MLS, matches scheduled for this week will continue as planned – including tomorrow’s Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match at Red Bull Arena and Saturday’s Home Opener at Yankee Stadium.

We have been in close contact with both Red Bull Arena and Yankee Stadium and understand both venues are committed to undergoing all precautions recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

As a Club, we have decided to postpone the Pep Rally at Billy’s Sports Bar that was scheduled for Friday, March 13.

Heading into our Home Opener, we want all fans to be informed on the following recommendations from the CDC to slow the spread of germs.

In order to keep yourself and fellow NYCFC fans healthy, please be sure to adhere to everyday preventative actions advised by the CDC and New York state government:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Please stay at home if you are unwell or believe you’ve come into close contact with someone who appears to be unwell. Further advice and updates can be found here.

We will provide further updates as they are made available. We greatly appreciate your cooperation as we work together to protect the health and safety of all our fans, players and staff.

NYCFC