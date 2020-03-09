New York City FC and Hays Renew Partnership for Sixth Year

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and Hays, the world’s leading recruiting experts in qualified, professional and skilled people, are proud to announce the renewal and expansion of their current partnership. Hays will continue to deliver specialist recruitment services to NYCFC, strengthening the Club’s front office by securing the best talent in the industry.

Sholto Douglas Home, Hays Chief Marketing Officer, said:

“Hays has always been extremely proud to have been a founding partner of New York City FC.

“Over the last six years, we have supported the Club in their professional talent needs by assisting in the recruitment of key front office staff who have become integral to building this successful soccer club. The Club’s growth and progress over this time in many ways mirrors how we have grown our own presence in New York and more widely across the US.

“We are delighted to be announcing this extension to our relationship with New York City FC and are proud to be strengthening our affiliation with City Football Group, alongside our partnerships with Manchester City and Yokohama F. Marinos.”

As part of the renewal, Hays, the Official Recruitment Partner, and New York City FC will be continuing a Q&A series highlighting senior staff at NYCFC and their evolution in career development. Throughout the season, on match day and on NYCFC social platforms, fans and Supporters can follow the Hays Q&A series.

The first two interviews of 2020 highlight the careers and experiences of Kali Franklin, Vice President of Human Resources and Sarah Bishop, Vice President of Marketing. As leading women within the sports industry, both Vice Presidents spoke upon how the game of soccer inspires them and what it means to be an expert and leader in their field.

Brad Sims, CEO of New York City FC, commented on the renewal:

“I’m a firm believer that ‘talent wins,’ and this partnership has been instrumental in recruiting diverse and top talent to NYCFC—after six years of working together, Hays understands the Club’s culture and values.

“Together, NYCFC and Hays unveil “Starting 11,” which focuses on how NYCFC recruits a first-class talent pool into a winning club. Off the pitch, Hays will continue to deliver best-in-class services to NYCFC, continuing to strengthen the Club’s front office by securing the best talent for its future.”