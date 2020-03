New York City FC is back on the road for their second MLS match this Saturday afternoon at BMO Field against Toronto FC.

There is no change on the injury report for Head Coach Ronny Deila with Gudmunder Thórarinsson still remaining out.

Maxime Chanot will miss the game as he serves a suspension from last weekend's match.

Kickoff in Toronto takes place at 5:00PM ET on Saturday and the match will be live on the YES Network.

Injury Report

OUT - Gudmundur Thórarinsson (lower body)