Homecoming Week 2020 | Event Lineup Confirmed

New York City FC has today announced a series of Homecoming Week events which will bring together the whole NYCFC Fam in the lead into our 2020 MLS Home Opener, presented by Etihad Airways. Before Ronny Deila’s Boys in Blue take on FC Dallas on Saturday, March 14, we’re hosting a week-long lineup of events for all New Yorkers—from kids and families to local communities and our City Members. Each Homecoming Week event will give fans the opportunity to rally together in support of the team and welcome the squad back to the five boroughs.

Pub Partner Watch Parties – Saturday, March 7 at 5pm

NYCFC pub partners – Bar 43 and Miller’s Ale House – will host watch parties across the City as the Boys in Blue take on Toronto FC at BMO Field. NYCFC partners – Heineken, Captain Morgan and El Jimador –will support programming.

Youth Soccer Clinic – Sunday, March 8 at 5pm

NYCFC will team up with Brooklyn-based indoor soccer field complex, Socceroof, to host a youth clinic at 5pm. The clinic has sold out entirely; registration is now closed.

NYCFC Shorts at Nitehawk Cinema, Prospect Park – Monday, March 9 at 7pm

The NYCFC Shorts screening at Nitehawk Prospect Park will give City Members a preview of the Club’s forthcoming bi-weekly NYCFC YouTube series. To lead into Saturday’s Home Opener, the Club will screen the first five episodes of this new, season-long, fly-on-the-wall series which turns the camera away from the pitch and onto some of the people who make up the NYCFC Family. After the screening, the Club will host a Q&A in the theater, featuring some of the stars of the first batch of episodes. This is a City Members only event, register, here.

City in the Community (CITC) Surprise Soccer Equipment Drop – Tuesday, March 10

Homecoming Week continues with a surprise equipment drop off for local community kids. CITC—the foundation proudly supported by NYCFC—will host a celebration for the New York City Public School with the highest attendance rate for afterschool youth program participation. NYCFC staff will surprise the winning school with NYCFC swag and tickets to the 2020 Home Opener.

Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) Quarterfinal Match – Wednesday, March 11 at 8pm

Following NYCFC’s win in the Round of 16 SCCL against A.D. San Carlos, the First Team will now take on Club Tigres UANL at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, March 11 at 8pm in the first leg of the Quarterfinals. Tickets for this match will be $10 for 2020 Founding and/or City Members. Additional tickets purchased for this game by City Members will be $20. Tickets for non-2020 City Members will be $40. The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports platforms and Univision Deportes Network (TUDN).

NYCFC Homecoming Pep Rally at Billy’s Sports Bar Presented by Heineken – Friday, March 13 at 6pm

Fans from all over the City are welcome to Billy’s outside of Yankee Stadium in the South Bronx for NYCFC’s Homecoming Pep Rally presented by Heineken. YES Network’s on-air talent, Ian Joy and Joe Tolleson, will host the party which will include food and beverage specials, exciting prizes from an auction benefitting CITC, insights before the match and more. Tickets are available today, register here.

NYCFC Home Opener vs. F.C. Dallas at Yankee Stadium – Saturday, March 14 at 12:30pm

In culmination of the week’s festivities, join NYCFC and the First Team on March 14 at 12:30pm at Yankee Stadium for the 2020 MLS Season Home Opener presented by Etihad Airways. Fans will have the opportunity to collect five posters as part of the first-ever NYCFC Poster Series. Each poster in the collection will reimagine an iconic NYC movie, blending together matches, moments and players from the Club’s past, present and future.

BUY NOW: Individual Tickets on sale here.