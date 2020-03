What TV Channel is Toronto FC vs. NYCFC?

NYCFC travels north to take on Toronto FC this Saturday, March 7 at 5:00pm. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

Date and Time: Saturday, March 7 at 5:00pm ET

Stadium: BMO Field

Last Meeting: NYCFC 1-2 Toronto FC, October 23, 2019

Broadcast

Television: YES Network, FOX Sports Go

Pub Partners: Click here

International Coverage