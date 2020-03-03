Nicolás Acevedo | 10 Things To Know



New York City FC has acquired Nicolás Acevedo on a permanent transfer from Uruguayan club Liverpool F.C. using Allocation Money. Here are ten things to know about our new signing...

The central midfielder was awarded the “Joven Talento del 2019” by the Uruguayan FA, which honors the best U-21 player in the country. Acevedo debuted for Liverpool in 2018 and was named Captain in 2019 at age 20. Nicolás has a brother, Luis, who plays as a forward for Uruguayan side Peñarol. He earned a call-up to the Uruguayan U-20 national team, where he helped lead La Celeste to the Round of 16 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Acevedo also featured extensively with the U-23s as they finished third in the CONMEBOL Olympic qualifiers behind Argentina and Brazil earlier this year. Since joining the senior side, Acevedo has helped Liverpool qualify for the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana twice and also scored a penalty in the shootout as his club lifted the “Torneo Intermedio” for the first time in 2019. On the pitch, the right-footed Acevedo plays in the midfield and is hailed for his ability to win the ball back, as well as his distribution and work rate. Nicolás joins a recent wave of young Uruguayan talent coming to MLS, as he is the third player from the U-23 squad to join the league after Diego Rossi and Francisco Ginella signed to LAFC. He will wear #26 For The City. Check out the full first interview with Nicolás below to learn more about our new signing!