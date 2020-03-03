Nicolás Acevedo | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC has acquired Nicolás Acevedo on a permanent transfer from Uruguayan club Liverpool F.C. using Allocation Money. Here are ten things to know about our new signing...
- The central midfielder was awarded the “Joven Talento del 2019” by the Uruguayan FA, which honors the best U-21 player in the country.
- Acevedo debuted for Liverpool in 2018 and was named Captain in 2019 at age 20.
- Nicolás has a brother, Luis, who plays as a forward for Uruguayan side Peñarol.
- He earned a call-up to the Uruguayan U-20 national team, where he helped lead La Celeste to the Round of 16 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
- Acevedo also featured extensively with the U-23s as they finished third in the CONMEBOL Olympic qualifiers behind Argentina and Brazil earlier this year.
- Since joining the senior side, Acevedo has helped Liverpool qualify for the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana twice and also scored a penalty in the shootout as his club lifted the “Torneo Intermedio” for the first time in 2019.
- On the pitch, the right-footed Acevedo plays in the midfield and is hailed for his ability to win the ball back, as well as his distribution and work rate.
- Nicolás joins a recent wave of young Uruguayan talent coming to MLS, as he is the third player from the U-23 squad to join the league after Diego Rossi and Francisco Ginella signed to LAFC.
- He will wear #26 For The City.
- Check out the full first interview with Nicolás below to learn more about our new signing!