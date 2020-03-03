2020 Concacaf Champions League | Get To Know Tigres UANL

After advancing from the Round of 16 by an aggregate score of 6-3 over AD San Carlos, New York City FC will host UANL Tigres at Red Bull Arena for Leg 1 of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday, March 11 at 8PM.

Tigres avoided one of the biggest upsets in Concacaf Champions League history thanks to goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman’s stunning last-second winner off a corner kick.

History

Founded in 1960, Tigres have spent 60 years in Liga MX, the top division of Mexican football, and have won a total of 7 Liga MX titles, 3 Copa MX winners, 3 Campeón de Campeones, and 2 InterLiga championships.

They also took home the SuperLiga title in 2009, and won the inaugural Campeones Cup in 2018 over MLS side Toronto FC.

Present Day

Ricardo Ferretti is the Brazilian-born Mexican former professional footballer and current manager of Tigres UANL. He has had three separate stints in charge and has also served as interim coach of the Mexico national team recently – in both 2015 and 2018.

The club currently sit 12th in the Clausura table, after finishing the Apetura season in third, behind just León and Santos Leguna.

The squad boasts former French national-teamer André-Pierre Gignac in attack, who has scored 125 goals for the club in 214 games since moving from Olympique Marseille.

Get your tickets for next Wednesday's match here.