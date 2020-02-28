Injury Report | MLS is Back!

New York City FC returns to Major League Soccer action on the road at MAPFRE Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Crew SC are the hosts for the opening game of the 25th season of MLS and there is no change on the injury front for Head Coach Ronny Deila.

As was the case for the second leg of the Scotiabank Concacaf League Round of 16, Deila will be missing the services of Gudmundur Thórarinsson, but the rest of the squad is fit and available to play.

Kickoff in Columbus takes place at 12:30PM ET on Sunday and the match will be live on the YES Network.

Injury Report

OUT - Gudmundur Thórarinsson (lower body)