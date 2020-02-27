NYCFC Announces 2020 Theme Games

NYCFC is pleased to reveal the 2020 season calendar of theme games, featuring a mix of fan-favorites from previous seasons as well as exciting new additions to make the matchday experience special for all supporters.

New 2020 theme games include: Kids’ Day on Sunday, April 26 and Fireworks Night as part of the Club’s larger Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 8 – both of which will be played at Citi Field.

Also new for the 2020 season, fans will have the opportunity to collect five posters as part of the first-ever NYCFC Poster Series. Each poster in the collection will reimagine an iconic NYC movie, blending together matches, moments and players from the Club’s past, present and future.

NYCFC will once again host its largest inclusion and LGBTQ celebration with Pride Day at Yankee Stadium. This season, NYCFC Pride Day will take place on Sunday, June 14. The First Team players and front office will be participating in Pride activities on and off the pitch, using the power of soccer to make the sport more inclusive.

This year marks NYCFC’s first Summer of Soccer which will feature a lineup of in-Stadium themes and other events outside of gameday. To kick off the summer, fans can attend the Wednesday, June 17 match in their best Hawaiian shirts as the Club gears up for the annual – and highly anticipated – 24-Hour Game.

To close out the season, NYCFC will host Bobblehead Night on Sunday, August 30, which will feature a bobblehead giveaway. Hispanic Heritage Night and Fan Appreciation Night will be back by popular demand.

For the full schedule of theme games and tickets, see below.

BUY NOW: Individual Tickets on sale here.

