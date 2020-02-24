What TV Channel is NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos on?

New York City FC head into the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 with a two-goal advantage over AD San Carlos Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know...
Vital Stats
Match: NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos
Competition: Round of 16, Leg 2, 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League
Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26 at 6:00pm ET
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Last Meeting: AD San Carlos 3-5 NYCFC
Broadcast
Television: FS2, FOX Sports Go, TUDN
Pub Partners: Click here
International Coverage
|Anguilla
|Flow Sports App
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Flow Sports App
|Argentina
|ESPN Play Sur
|Aruba
|Flow Sports App
|Bahamas
|Flow Sports App
|Barbados
|Flow Sports App
|Bermuda
|Flow Sports App
|Bolivia
|ESPN Play Sur
|British Virgin Islands
|Flow Sports App
|Canada
|TSN.ca, TSN GO
|Cayman Islands
|Flow Sports App
|Chile
|ESPN Play Sur
|Colombia
|ESPN Play Sur
|Dominica
|Flow Sports App
|Ecuador
|ESPN Play Sur
|Grenada
|Flow Sports App
|International
|Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
|Jamaica
|Flow Sports App
|Montserrat
|Flow Sports App
|Panama
|Flow Sports App
|Paraguay
|ESPN Play Sur
|Peru
|ESPN Play Sur
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Flow Sports App
|Saint Lucia
|Flow Sports App
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Flow Sports App
|Seychelles
|Flow Sports App
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Flow Sports App
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Flow Sports App
|United States
|Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, TUDN en Vivo
|Uruguay
|ESPN Play Sur
|Venezuela
|ESPN Play Sur