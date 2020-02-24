TV Preview - NYCFC vs ADSC

What TV Channel is NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos on?

February 24, 20202:01PM EST
Maira Sansuste

New York City FC head into the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 with a two-goal advantage over AD San Carlos Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know...  

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos
Competition: Round of 16, Leg 2, 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League
Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26 at 6:00pm ET 
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Last Meeting: AD San Carlos 3-5 NYCFC

Broadcast

Television: FS2, FOX Sports Go, TUDN
International Coverage

