Generation adidas Cup | Final Stage Groups Announced

The Boys in Blue wrapped up 2020 Generation adidas Cup qualifying last Monday in fine fashion – earning final stage qualification in both the U15 and U17 levels by way of winning their qualifying groups with some of the youngest average roster ages in the entire tournament.

Attentions now turn towards April, where it has been revealed who the NYCFC Academy will face as they compete against some of the best youth teams at home and abroad.

NYCFC U-17 were drawn in Group B of Division 1, where they will face Southampton FC, LA Galaxy, and Chivas Guadalajara when the tournament kicks off on April 4 from Frisco, Texas.

For the second consecutive year, the U-15 International Challenge will feature Liga MX vs. MLS. The league that captures the most victories between the two will win the International Challenge. NYCFC U-15 will join Chicago Fire FC, FC Dallas, and New York Red Bulls as MLS teams in the international challenge, matching up with counterparts from Atlas FC, Club Tijuana, CF Monterrey, and one other TBD Liga MX club.

In addition to the U-15 and U-17 sides, New York City FC Youth Affiliate Metropolitan Oval Academy will also face off in the Affiliate Challenge, going toe-to-toe with other Major League Soccer club affiliates from Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City, and Toronto FC.

*Full groupings and list of international participants via MLS.