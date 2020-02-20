YES Network to Televise 26 New York City FC Matches in 2020

The YES Network will televise 26 New York City Football Club matches this season, its most ever, starting with the squad’s season opener on Sunday, March 1st against the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio (12:30 pm ET). All 26 NYCFC matches televised by YES will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy will return as play-by-play man and analyst, respectively.
NYCFC finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and qualified for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League for the first time in Club history. The team also advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. All 12 NYCFC players that were featured in the playoffs last season including Club captain Alex Ring and U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Sean Johnson will return for the 2020 season.
Additionally, Maxi Moralez, who was named to the league’s Best XI in 2019, became the third player in MLS history to record over 20 assists in a single season is back after signing a new contract.
NYCFC was the only team in MLS to feature three 10+ goal scorers last season with the attacking trio of Héber, Alexandru Mitriță and Valentin Castellanos combining for 38 goals last season.
The Club appointed Ronny Deila to become the next Head Coach of NYCFC in January. Deila, a three-time title- winning manager at multiple European clubs including Celtic FC in Scotland, joined NYCFC from Norwegian club Vålerenga.
Former Manchester City Women’s Head Coach, Nick Cushing, and former NYCFC player and Academy coach Mehdi Ballouchy join Deila’s staff. Cushing is one of the most decorated mana gers in the women’s game and won multiple titles during his time in Manchester. Ballouchy, a former midfielder for the Club, was most recently the Head Coach of the U-15s of the Club’s acclaimed Academy.
The Club also has a new Sporting Director, David Lee, who was appointed in November 2019 when Claudio Reyna departed NYCFC. Lee worked in partnership with Reyna and has been with the Club since 2014 where he began as Director of Player Recruitment. He was promoted to Technical Director in 2017 where he was instrumental in recruiting current key members of the roster who form the core of the First Team.
YES Network 2020 New York City FC Regular Season Telecast Schedule*
|Sunday, March 1
|at Columbus Crew
|12:30pm
|Saturday, March 7
|at Toronto FC
|5:00pm
|Saturday, March 14
|FC Dallas
|12:30pm
|Saturday, March 21
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|12:30pm
|Friday, April 3
|at DC United
|7:00pm&
|Sunday, April 12
|Chicago Fire
|12:30pm
|Sunday, April 26
|Nashville SC
|5:00pm
|Saturday, May 2
|at New England Revolution
|7:30pm
|Wednesday, May 13
|Toronto FC
|7:00pm&
|Saturday, May 16
|Colorado Rapids
|7:00pm
|Sunday, June 14
|New England Revolution
|5:00pm
|Wednesday, June 17
|Atlanta United
|7:00pm&
|Saturday, June 20
|at FC Cincinnati
|7:30pm
|Wednesday, July 1
|Orlando City
|7:00pm
|Sunday, July 5
|at Chicago Fire
|7:00pm
|Wednesday, July 15
|FC Cincinnati
|7:00pm
|Saturday, July 18
|at Inter Miami
|8:00pm
|Saturday, July 25
|Montreal Impact
|5:00pm
|Saturday, August 8
|Philadelphia Union
|7:00pm
|Wednesday, August 12
|Columbus Crew
|7:00pm
|Saturday, August 15
|at Houston Dynamo
|8:30pm
|Friday, September 11
|at Montreal Impact
|7:00pm&
|Wednesday, September 16
|Inter Miami
|7:00pm&
|Saturday, September 19
|at Orlando City
|7:30pm
|Saturday, September 26
|DC United
|7:00pm
|Sunday, October 4
|at Sporting Kansas City
|4:30pm
*All times ET; schedule subject to change
&Will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app and air on YES on tape delay