YES Network to Televise 26 New York City FC Matches in 2020

The YES Network will televise 26 New York City Football Club matches this season, its most ever, starting with the squad’s season opener on Sunday, March 1st against the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio (12:30 pm ET). All 26 NYCFC matches televised by YES will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy will return as play-by-play man and analyst, respectively.

NYCFC finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and qualified for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League for the first time in Club history. The team also advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fourth consecutive season. All 12 NYCFC players that were featured in the playoffs last season including Club captain Alex Ring and U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Sean Johnson will return for the 2020 season.

Additionally, Maxi Moralez, who was named to the league’s Best XI in 2019, became the third player in MLS history to record over 20 assists in a single season is back after signing a new contract.

NYCFC was the only team in MLS to feature three 10+ goal scorers last season with the attacking trio of Héber, Alexandru Mitriță and Valentin Castellanos combining for 38 goals last season.

The Club appointed Ronny Deila to become the next Head Coach of NYCFC in January. Deila, a three-time title- winning manager at multiple European clubs including Celtic FC in Scotland, joined NYCFC from Norwegian club Vålerenga.

Former Manchester City Women’s Head Coach, Nick Cushing, and former NYCFC player and Academy coach Mehdi Ballouchy join Deila’s staff. Cushing is one of the most decorated mana gers in the women’s game and won multiple titles during his time in Manchester. Ballouchy, a former midfielder for the Club, was most recently the Head Coach of the U-15s of the Club’s acclaimed Academy.

The Club also has a new Sporting Director, David Lee, who was appointed in November 2019 when Claudio Reyna departed NYCFC. Lee worked in partnership with Reyna and has been with the Club since 2014 where he began as Director of Player Recruitment. He was promoted to Technical Director in 2017 where he was instrumental in recruiting current key members of the roster who form the core of the First Team.

YES Network 2020 New York City FC Regular Season Telecast Schedule*

Sunday, March 1 at Columbus Crew 12:30pm Saturday, March 7 at Toronto FC 5:00pm Saturday, March 14 FC Dallas 12:30pm Saturday, March 21 Vancouver Whitecaps 12:30pm Friday, April 3 at DC United 7:00pm& Sunday, April 12 Chicago Fire 12:30pm Sunday, April 26 Nashville SC 5:00pm Saturday, May 2 at New England Revolution 7:30pm Wednesday, May 13 Toronto FC 7:00pm& Saturday, May 16 Colorado Rapids 7:00pm Sunday, June 14 New England Revolution 5:00pm Wednesday, June 17 Atlanta United 7:00pm& Saturday, June 20 at FC Cincinnati 7:30pm Wednesday, July 1 Orlando City 7:00pm Sunday, July 5 at Chicago Fire 7:00pm Wednesday, July 15 FC Cincinnati 7:00pm Saturday, July 18 at Inter Miami 8:00pm Saturday, July 25 Montreal Impact 5:00pm Saturday, August 8 Philadelphia Union 7:00pm Wednesday, August 12 Columbus Crew 7:00pm Saturday, August 15 at Houston Dynamo 8:30pm Friday, September 11 at Montreal Impact 7:00pm& Wednesday, September 16 Inter Miami 7:00pm& Saturday, September 19 at Orlando City 7:30pm Saturday, September 26 DC United 7:00pm Sunday, October 4 at Sporting Kansas City 4:30pm



*All times ET; schedule subject to change

&Will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app and air on YES on tape delay

