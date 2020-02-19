Injury Report | One Missing for Champions League Opener

New York City FC take on AD San Carlos in both teams’ first-ever Concacaf Champions League match on Thursday night.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will have all but one of his squad available for his first competitive game in charge of NYCFC, with only Juan Pablo Torres missing the trip through illness.

The team will train at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto tonight and Deila will hold a press conference along with Ronald Matarrita as the countdown to our Champions League debut continues.

Kickoff in this Round of 16 first leg takes place at 8pm ET on Thursday night and the match will be broadcasted live on FS2.

Injury Report

NYCFC

OUT – Juan Pablo Torres (Illness)

