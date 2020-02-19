2020 New York City FC Squad Numbers Confirmed

New York City FC have confirmed the full list of squad numbers ahead of Thursday evening’s Concacaf Champions League tie with A.D. San Carlos of Costa Rica.

With a host of important players re-signed, two new additions, a homegrown academy signing, and a big loan move made permanent, let’s get familiar with the roster as we head into a stacked 2020 schedule for New York City’s Football Club.

On the international signing front, the versatile Icelandic international Gudmundur Thórarinsson comes to City by way of Swedish club IFK Norrköping and will don the #20 shirt.

United States international and former Arsenal standout Gedion Zelalem will wear the #23 shirt, after being acquired in a trade with Sporting Kansas City this offseason.

Tayvon Gray’s first first-team shirt will sport the #24, after officially becoming NYC’s fourth signing from the academy.

In addition to the new players, NYCFC fans can look forward to a first full campaign for the City’s #9 – Héber, as well as a second season in MLS from last year’s standout Designated Player signing, #28 Alexandru Mitriță.

Last season’s lone midseason signing, Gary Mackay-Steven, continues with the #17 shirt.

NYCFC Squad Numbers 2020