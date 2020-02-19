Squad Numbers

2020 New York City FC Squad Numbers Confirmed

February 19, 20201:10PM EST
Carter Daly

New York City FC have confirmed the full list of squad numbers ahead of Thursday evening’s Concacaf Champions League tie with A.D. San Carlos of Costa Rica.

With a host of important players re-signed, two new additions, a homegrown academy signing, and a big loan move made permanent, let’s get familiar with the roster as we head into a stacked 2020 schedule for New York City’s Football Club.

On the international signing front, the versatile Icelandic international Gudmundur Thórarinsson comes to City by way of Swedish club IFK Norrköping and will don the #20 shirt.

United States international and former Arsenal standout Gedion Zelalem will wear the #23 shirt, after being acquired in a trade with Sporting Kansas City this offseason.

Tayvon Gray’s first first-team shirt will sport the #24, after officially becoming NYC’s fourth signing from the academy.

In addition to the new players, NYCFC fans can look forward to a first full campaign for the City’s #9 – Héber, as well as a second season in MLS from last year’s standout Designated Player signing, #28 Alexandru Mitriță.

Last season’s lone midseason signing, Gary Mackay-Steven, continues with the #17 shirt.

NYCFC Squad Numbers 2020

1 Sean Johnson
3 Anton Tinnerholm
4 Maxime Chanot
6 Alexander Callens
8 Alexander Ring
9 Héber
10 Maxi Moralez
11 Taty Castellanos
13 Luis Barraza
14 Juan Pablo Torres
15 Tony Rocha
16 James Sands
17 Gary Mackay-Steven
19 Jésus Medina
20 Gudmundur Thórarinsson
22 Ronald Matarrita
23 Gedion Zelalem
24 Tayvon Gray
25 Joe Scally
28 Alexandru Mitriță
29 Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
33 Sebastien Ibeagha
41 Brad Stuver
55 Keaton Parks
80 Justin Haak

Topics: 
News
Players