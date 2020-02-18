What TV Channel is NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos on?

New York City FC travel to Costa Rica for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League against AD San Carlos this Thursday night. Here's what you need to know...
Vital Stats
Match: NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos
Competition: Round of 16, First Leg, 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League
Date and Time: Thursday, February 20 at 8:00pm ET
Stadium: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Costa Rica
Concacaf Champions League History: AD San Carlos - first appearance; NYCFC - first appearance
Broadcast
Television: FS2, FOX Sports Go
