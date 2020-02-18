How to Watch - AD San Carlos

What TV Channel is NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos on?

February 18, 2020
Maira Sansuste

New York City FC travel to Costa Rica for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League against AD San Carlos this Thursday night. Here's what you need to know...  

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos
Competition: Round of 16, First Leg, 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League
Date and Time: Thursday, February 20 at 8:00pm ET 
Stadium: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Costa Rica
Concacaf Champions League History: AD San Carlos - first appearance; NYCFC - first appearance

Broadcast

Television: FS2, FOX Sports Go
Pub Partners: Click here

International Coverage

Anguilla Flow Sports App
Antigua and Barbuda Flow Sports App
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba Flow Sports App
Bahamas Flow Sports App
Barbados Flow Sports App
Belize Fox Sports Cono NorteFOX Play NorteESPN Play Norte
Bermuda Flow Sports App
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur
British Virgin Islands Flow Sports App
Canada TSN GOTSN.ca
Cayman Islands Flow Sports App
Chile ESPN Play Sur
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Costa Rica FOX Play NorteFox Sports Cono NorteESPN Play Norte
Dominica Flow Sports App
Dominican Republic ESPN Play NorteFox Sports Cono NorteFOX Play Norte
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
El Salvador FOX Play NorteFox Sports Cono NorteESPN Play Norte
Grenada Flow Sports App
Guatemala ESPN Play NorteFOX Play NorteFox Sports Cono Norte
Honduras FOX Play NorteESPN Play NorteFox Sports Cono Norte
International Concacaf Official AppFacebook LiveYouTube
Jamaica Flow Sports App
Mexico FOX Play NorteFox Sports Cono NorteESPN Play Norte
Montserrat Flow Sports App
Nicaragua Fox Sports Cono NorteESPN Play NorteFOX Play Norte
Panama Fox Sports Cono NorteFOX Play NorteFlow Sports AppESPN Play Norte
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flow Sports App
Saint Lucia Flow Sports App
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App
Seychelles Flow Sports App
Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App
Turks and Caicos Islands Flow Sports App
United States Foxsports.comSiriusXM FCTUDN USATUDN en VivoFox Sports 2
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play SurFox Sports Cono NorteFOX Play Norte

