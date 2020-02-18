What TV Channel is NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos on?

New York City FC travel to Costa Rica for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League against AD San Carlos this Thursday night. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos

Competition: Round of 16, First Leg, 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League

Date and Time: Thursday, February 20 at 8:00pm ET

Stadium: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Costa Rica

Concacaf Champions League History: AD San Carlos - first appearance; NYCFC - first appearance

Broadcast

Television: FS2, FOX Sports Go

Pub Partners: Click here

International Coverage