Deila Calls for One Final Preseason Push

New York City FC are entering the final stretch of Preseason 2020, with the Club’s first-ever Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League game just a week away.

For Head Coach Ronny Deila, on his first preseason with his new squad, the effort displayed through stints in Florida and California has been pleasing, but he’s calling for one last push before the real business starts on February 20.

NYCFC take on Inter Miami on Wednesday afternoon: a final opportunity to gain match fitness before the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie vs. AD San Carlos.

Deila told NYCFC.com: “It's been good. Again, we’ve trained here for some good days here and then an important game at 4pm tomorrow. It’s the last game before we really get started so we want to have a little bit lighter legs tomorrow and see a good performance to get some confidence and belief into the game against San Carlos.”

Deila has taken charge of friendly matches vs. Corinthians, Palmeiras, LAFC and Orange County SC so far and now has 90 minutes of action remaining to help solidify his XI for San Carlos.

NYCFC ran out 2-1 winners in their last friendly vs. Orange County on the west coast before they traveled to Boca Raton for the third and final stage of preseason.

Although Ronny has been highly satisfied with what he’s seen from his players so far, he’s hoping to see more in the final third in the 90 minutes ahead.

Deila added: “It’s a friendly game but you want to see what the players have been training on and you want to see the team spirit we saw in the last game - it was really good.

“So if that is the bottom, we're gonna have good opportunities against everybody.

“We’ve also been working on the offensive plan to create more than we have done and I think that will happen tomorrow.”

Supporters are advised that Wednesday's game vs. Inter Miami is a closed-door training scrimmage with no streaming options.