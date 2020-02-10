Olympics | Taty Castellanos Qualifies for Tokyo 2020 with Argentina U-23s

Taty Castellanos and Argentina U-23s have secured their place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Albiceleste became the first South American team to punch their ticket, becoming continental champions following the CONMEBOL pre-Olympic qualifying tournament.

Valentin started once and made five substitute appearances for his nation, helping them to a 6-1-0 record in the competition which was enough to see them crowned champions.

Only a defeat to Brazil in their final match spoiled an otherwise perfect record, meaning Argentina will go for a third gold medal in Tokyo in the U-23 tournament.

Jesus Medina also suited up for Paraguay in the qualifying tournament but defeats to Uruguay, Peru and Brazil ended their hopes of reaching the finals.

Medina is now back with his NYCFC teammates on preseason in Boca Raton following two starts for his nation in Colombia.

The Tokyo 2020 Football Tournament commences on July 22, climaxing on August 8.