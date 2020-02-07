Red Bull Arena to Host Round of 16 Match in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League

NYCFC and Concacaf today announced that the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) Round of 16 home leg against A.D. San Carlos on February 26 at 6 p.m. will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Given the inconvenience of playing outside of the five boroughs, tickets will be free to all 2020 City Members. Members will receive a complimentary ticket for every full season seat on their account.

NYCFC secured a place in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League in October after finishing top of the Eastern Conference during the 2019 MLS regular season. Due to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field undergoing unavoidable winterization procedures, the Club immediately identified numerous other potential venues within the five boroughs while working closely with Concacaf and MLS. Ultimately, none of the options the Club submitted were approved, leaving Red Bull Arena as the only approved venue within a reasonable distance of New York City.

NYCFC CEO, Brad Sims, said: “The Champions League is a very important competition for us, and we’re looking forward to playing in this tournament for the first time in Club history. We’re proud and excited to be competing against the best teams across North and Central America and our involvement in this prestigious tournament is a testament to the fantastic season we had in 2019.

“We do feel it is important for the game to be played at a venue in the greater metropolitan area, providing our fans with the opportunity to attend in person and support the team if they choose.

“Our focus now is to win and advance to the next round of the competition. We understand and acknowledge this move causes inconvenience to our loyal fans. In light of these circumstances, we will make admission free to all 2020 City Members.

“As always, I’d like to sincerely thank our loyal fans as they continue to support our team with great passion across multiple venues. They are vital in guiding our team to this competition, and it is greatly appreciated by the Club, coaching staff and players.”

If the Club advances past the Round of 16, either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field are available for subsequent rounds pending the Concacaf approval process.

Additional tickets purchased for this game by City Members will be just $10. Tickets for non-2020 City Members will be $25. The game will also be broadcast on Fox Sports platforms and Univision Deportes Network.

Stay tuned to NYCFC.com for more information regarding the SCCL game on February 26. As always, our dedicated team is available to answer questions about receiving tickets for this game. Please contact 1-855-77-NYCFC (69232) or email fanservices@nycfc.com

The first leg will take place in Costa Rica on February 20. For tickets for the away game click here before February 8th.