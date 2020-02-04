Match Recap | Orange County 1-2 NYCFC

Orange County Goals: Ohanyan

NYCFC Goals: Jasson x 2

New York City FC ramped up preparations for the 2020 season with another behind closed doors friendly in LA on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking on USL outfit Orange County, the Boys in Blue ran out 2-1 victors in the encounter thanks to a brace from NYCFC Academy starlet, Andres Jasson.

As he did vs. LAFC last time out, Head Coach Ronny Deila named a strong XI packed with First Team regulars but it was U.S. Youth international Jasson who opened the scoring midway through the first half.

Héber and Keaton Parks were the architects, combining to slide Jasson through and the Connecticut native did the rest, firing home to make it 1-0.

NYCFC dominated possession throughout the game, limiting OC to few clear chances on goal and City's advantage was quickly extended after the interval.

Jasson was once again the goalscorer, reacting first to a Joe Scally knockdown to score and make it 2-0.

A number of changes were made by both teams in the second half and Orange County managed to halve the deficit late on courtesy of a long range strike which swerved through the air and beat Luis Barraza.

2-1 was the final score, rounding off City's time on the west coast. Next up, it's a quick pitstop in NYC before the squad travels back down to Florida on Saturday for the final stage of Preseason 2020.

NYCFC XI | Stuver (Barraza); Scally (Torres), Chanot (Gray), Callens (Ibeagha), Matarrita (Rocha); Sands, Ring (Haak), Parks (Zelalem); Jasson, Héber (De Rosario), Mitriță (Kapanadze)