NYCFC Youth Summer Camps Return for 2020

Registration is now open for the 2020 NYCFC Summer Camp season with over 25 NYCFC Summer Camps located in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Connecticut.

All NYCFC Summer camps are open registration and ability based. 2020 Camps will concentrate on updated daily technical themes and values to create top players on & off the pitch, and encourage healthy lifestyles with daily health and wellness components.

NYCFC Soccer Camps cater to players of all abilities. Participants will be matched within groups with players of similar abilities to create the best playing environment. Top players will be identified to progress through the NYCFC player pathway.

NYCFC and Manchester City are also excited to announce the third series of NYCFC Soccer Camps in partnership with Manchester City coming this summer, with ten camps located throughout the region.

Players will be given a unique and authentic look into how NYCFC & Manchester City players train and play

We want players to develop a greater understanding of their own game, how to improve further and gain a deeper understanding of tactics and game situations

Help players develop a passion for football and a commitment to the game, we want players to make new friends, improve teamwork and continue playing with greater confidence on & off the pitch

Spaces are highly limited, so it is recommended to register to secure your spot as soon as possible. After camps reach capacity, players will be placed on a waitlist.

For more information, visit here, email youthprograms@nycfc.com, or call (212) 738-5837.