BODYARMOR Becomes Official Sports Drink of New York City FC

BODYARMOR Sports Drink today announced a multi-year partnership with New York City Football Club, establishing the brand as the team’s “Official Sports Drink” starting this upcoming 2020 Major League Soccer season. BODYARMOR originally announced a partnership with Major League Soccer in September 2019 to become the league’s Official Sports Drink partner in the U.S. commencing in 2020.

As part of the agreement, BODYARMOR Sports Drink will hydrate players on sidelines at matches and practices, in locker rooms and in training facilities. BODYARMOR’s logo and branding will be featured on coolers, cups, squirt bottles and towels on sidelines starting this upcoming season. BODYARMOR and NYCFC will also join forces to host local community fan events, including game day Fan Fests, and support BODYARMOR’s youth initiative, which will provide local youth programs with sideline equipment, essential hydration needs and more.

Andres Gonzalez, VP of Partnerships, NYCFC, said:

“BODYARMOR is an innovative brand within the sports industry. BODYARMOR has taken a new approach as a premium sports drink that offers healthy and natural ingredients for all consumers. We’re excited to partner with a brand that shares our same innovation on and off the pitch in New York City and around the world.”

BODYARMOR has also announced partnerships today with 18 additional MLS teams across the country. BODYARMOR was initially announced as “Official Sports Drink” of Major League Soccer in September 2019. It was the largest multi-year partnership in BODYARMOR history.

Kobe Bryant, NBA legend and BODYARMOR investor, commented:

“Given the exciting growth of Major League Soccer as a whole and seeing the impact that each team has within their community, we couldn’t be more thrilled to expand our partnership to include 19 MLS clubs,” said Kobe Bryant, NBA legend and BODYARMOR investor. “As a go-to option for those in need of hydration, we’re excited for the opportunity to provide better-for-you options to Major League Soccer’s world-class athletes both on and off the pitch.”

BODYARMOR’s partnerships with New York City FC and Major League Soccer comes at a pivotal time for the brand, as BODYARMOR’s growth continues to accelerate and challenge the market leaders. Now the #2 sports drink sold in convenience stores nationwide, BODYARMOR has incredible momentum at retail nationwide and just recently eclipsed $700 million in sales in 2019.