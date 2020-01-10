New York City FC Promotes Mehdi Ballouchy to Assistant Coach

New York City FC today announced that Mehdi Ballouchy has been promoted from the Academy to an Assistant Coach on Ronny Deila’s staff.

The former NYCFC midfielder joined the Academy staff in 2017 and was most recently the Head Coach of the U-15s. During his time at NYCFC, he’s also coached the U-14s and his teams have competed against top teams both domestically and abroad.

Ballouchy said: “I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Ronny’s staff and take on a bigger role with New York City FC. It’s been an honor to coach our boys - we’ve accomplished so many good things on the pitch, and I will miss working with them on a daily basis.

“When I was a player, I was always very passionate about the other side of the game, so it was a natural transition for me to become a coach. The NYCFC Academy was the perfect place to begin so that I could evolve. You get to see what works and what doesn’t in a competitive environment, and I’ve developed so much from my time there.

“I’m appreciative of the Academy staff who I’ve learned a lot from and working with them on a daily basis has definitely made me a more complete coach. It was the perfect platform and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of players and staff to start my career with. I’m grateful for the belief the Club has in me and I can’t wait for preseason to begin so I can start working with our players.”

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, Ballouchy played in college for Creighton University and Santa Clara University before being drafted second overall by Real Salt Lake in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft.

A 10-year veteran of MLS, Ballouchy made 217 career MLS appearances, including 23 in New York City. Three of his 16 career goals came at the Club.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “In Mehdi we’ve appointed a person who knows what New York City FC is all about. His experience will be very beneficial to our squad as he’s played in our style and knows what that looks like from a player’s standpoint. He knows what it takes to succeed in this league, and I can’t wait to be in the same coaching room as him.”

Ballouchy was also invited to coach within the U.S. Youth National Team setup. His experience at the national level included time at U-16 talent ID and national team camps, as well as a spell with the U-23 Olympic program.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’ve been extremely impressed with Mehdi during his time with our Academy and we’re delighted that he’s joining Ronny’s coaching staff.

“The transition from playing to coaching can often be difficult, but Mehdi has seamlessly managed that transition and carries an incredible reputation throughout our Club and the country.

“With our U-14s and U-15s he’s implemented the principles of our beliefs to an age group that is so crucial to player development. His teams were always competitive and he has experience playing against some of the best academies in the world.

“It was also important that we show all our talented Academy staff that there is a pathway into our First Team, the same as we have shown with our players. We’ll continue to bring promising coaches and support staff into our Academy and watch them develop just like Mehdi. Hopefully this is the first of many staff to progress through the Academy system and join our First Team staff.

“He is a great culture fit for our Club and our First Team players are already familiar with him. There aren’t enough good things to say about Mehdi as a coach, but more importantly as a person too, and I’m really glad he’s joined us as an assistant coach.”

Ballouchy will immediately join the staff as they prepare for preseason which begins this Sunday, January 12.

Everyone at New York City FC would like to congratulate Mehdi on his new appointment.