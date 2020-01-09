New York City FC Names Nick Cushing as Assistant Coach

New York City FC today named Nick Cushing as an Assistant Coach as part of Head Coach Ronny Deila’s coaching staff.

Cushing spent the last six seasons as Manchester City Women Football Club’s (MCWFC) Head Coach and cemented a reputation as one of the most decorated managers working in the women’s game. The 35-year-old won multiple titles during his time in Manchester including the 2016 Women’s Super League (WSL) title and the FA WSL Manager of the Year in 2016.

Cushing said: “It was not an easy decision to leave Manchester City Women’s team and it’s a bittersweet moment saying goodbye to the amazing players and staff I’ve had the chance to work with here. With that said, I’m delighted to stay within the City Football Group family and join Ronny Deila’s staff at New York City FC.

“It is an incredible opportunity for me to join a fantastic Club in a league that is growing more and more with each passing year. I’ve followed the team extremely closely over the years and I’m excited to begin a new challenge in New York and look forward to working with the talented team we have returning."

In addition to his league title with MCWFC, Cushing lifted the FA WSL Cup in 2014, the FA Women’s Cup and FA WSL Cup in 2016-17, and the FA WSL Cup again in 2018-2019. Cushing also lead MCWFC to successive UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Nick has coached some of the most successful and talented players in Women’s soccer including former FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year and two-time World Cup winning U.S. international Carli Lloyd. Many of the English national team leaders, such as captain Steph Houghton, Karen Bardsley, and Jill Scott have also played under Cushing during his spell at Manchester City.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “I’m very excited that Nick will be joining our staff at New York City FC. He has an incredible reputation within footballing circles and what he’s achieved in Manchester has been nothing short of incredible.

“The style with which his teams have played mirror the type of football we strive to play at NYCFC. It’s important to have coaches on our staff with head coaching experience as they bring a different dynamic to the squad. Nick’s time in Manchester will be beneficial for everyone within our team and I know our players and staff will be better because Nick is around.”

Cushing has been with City Football Group for nine years, starting his career as a City Schools coach before going on to become an integral part of the Manchester City Academy coaching staff, where he worked within the 12-16 Development Phase and earned his UEFA A-License qualification.

During his time working with the Man City Academy, Nick helped develop the careers of current first teamers, England U-21 international Phil Foden, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle.

Dedicated to the same philosophy and methodology that drives New York City FC, Cushing is passionate about developing players and squads to win at all levels.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “Nick is an extremely well-respected coach in football and fits the mold of highly talented and ambitious individuals that we strive to attract to NYCFC.

"He has been very successful in terms of results during his time in Manchester and has put title winning teams on the pitch. Additionally, he’s a brilliant talent developer and has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players.

“Not only is he an excellent football coach, he is an incredible person of the highest character and will fit in seamlessly to the culture that has been built here in New York City.”

Cushing will join NYCFC during the preseason following his final match in charge of MCWFC against Arsenal on February 2.

Everyone at New York City FC would like to extend a warm welcome to Nick and his family.