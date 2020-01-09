New York City FC Drafts Two Players in 2020 MLS SuperDraft

New York City FC today drafted midfielder Jesus Perez and defender Felicien Dumas in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Perez was selected as the 22nd overall pick in the 1st Round. The midfielder out of the University of Illinois at Chicago started 16 games during his senior season in 2019 scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

The Waukegan, Ill. native was named the Horizon Conference Player of the Year the last two season and ended 2019 12th in the nation in assists.

Dumas was selected with the 48th overall pick in the 2nd Round after starting all 19 matches for Notre Dame in 2019. He led the Irish with six assists and scored three goals in his final season in South Bend.

Born in Paris, France, Dumas was a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Week in 2019 and started 53 games for Notre Dame in four seasons.

Both players will join NYCFC to open preseason.