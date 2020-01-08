New York City FC Announces Remainder of 2020 Preseason Schedule

New York City FC today announced the second half of the Club’s 2020 preseason schedule. As previously announced the squad will fly to Florida on Sunday, January 12 to begin preparation for the previously announced Florida Cup which features matches against Brazilian clubs Corinthians and Palmeiras.

Following this trip, Ronny Deila’s men will head out west to California for two weeks. The Boys in Blue will train in Santa Barbara from January 21 through January 30 before heading to Los Angeles until February 5.

The Club will play two closed doors friendlies while in Los Angeles – one against Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on January 31 and the other against a team to be named later.

Finally, the team will circle back to Florida for a stay in Boca Raton from February 8 through February 18. The team will wrap up their preseason fixture list with another closed doors match against MLS expansion side Inter Miami CF.

From South Florida, the team will depart to Costa Rica for their first foray into the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

Keep it locked to NYCFC.com and the Club’s social media channels to take the journey with us towards the 25th Anniversary Season of Major League Soccer.