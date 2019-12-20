Five Games To Watch in 2020

The 2020 Major League Soccer slate was officially released amidst much fanfare yesterday, as the Boys in Blue gear up for Season 6 in the Greatest City in the World.

26 teams will contest the 25th season in Major League Soccer history, with Inter Miami FC and Nashville SC officially joining the fold in their expansion seasons respectively.

Here’s a look at five matches that jump out for New York City’s Football Club…

FC Dallas (March 14)

Home is where the heart is – and we can’t wait to bring the New York City FC fam back together for the 2020 Home Opener at Yankee Stadium vs. FC Dallas.

The two teams drew 1-1 in 2019 in a match that saw Valentin Castellanos score the fastest goal in club history.

The club formerly known as the Burn will be looking to get back on track after narrowly missing the Western Conference Playoffs last season.

Toronto FC (May 13)

May makes for a competitive month for the City Boys, as trips to New England, LA, and the New York Derby are all going down along the turn of spring. But one match that New York City players and fans alike will have circled on their calendar is a midweek clash against Toronto FC.

Having been eliminated at the feet of the MLS Cup finalists from the North in heartbreaking fashion, there’s no doubt the loss will be on the minds of the many returning NYCFC players.

NY Red Bulls (May 31)

NYC won the last Hudson River Derby, defeating Red Bulls 2-1 in what was one of the most exciting matches at Yankee Stadium in recent memory, with Héber picking his spot with a back-heel nutmeg in front of the supporters’ section.

Our boys have been around the Derby block before, so expect the veteran City squad to go hard for the fans on this one.

Chicago Fire FC (July 5)

The new-look Chicago Fire will host NYCFC at their new-old home of Soldier Field in the heat of Summer.

The Fire moved to the originally dubbed “Toyota Park” in Bridgeview, Illinois in 2006, meaning this will be NYCFC’s first competitive match at Soldier Field in Chicago.

With over 66,000 seats available – it could be a raucous one.

D.C. United (September 26)

NYCFC’s regular season Citi Field Series will conclude vs the team from the Nation’s Capital in what marks the final home game before the playoffs. Decision Day will come a week later on the road in Kansas City, but a Saturday night fever in Flushing is guaranteed as we come down the business end of the season vs. an Eastern Conference rival.

What matches are you most looking forward to? Let us know @NYCFC on Twitter.