Justin Haak Wins TopSpin Charity Ping Pong Tournament

Last night Justin Haak and Brad Stuver attended a charity fundraiser for TopSpin on behalf of New York City FC - and the Homegrown midfielder took home the title!

#80 defeated his goalkeeping teammate Stuver in the first round, before besting former Knicks player Jerome "Junk Yard Dog" Williams in the second round and NBC News' Kate Snow in the final.

TopSpin seeks to provide necessary resources for underserved youth to succeed, guided by the principle that every child deserves access to a well-rounded, quality education. By rallying the sports, entertainment and media industries, TopSpin raises awareness of the education crisis and provides critical financial support to a group of exceptional nonprofits.

Thanks to everyone who came out to support our guys!